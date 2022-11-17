Quebec man charged with terrorism, planning to overthrow Haitian government

A person holds a photo of late Haitian president Jovenel Moïse during his memorial ceremony at the National Pantheon Museum in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The RCMP says a Lévis, Que., man is facing terrorism charges stemming from allegations he planned a terrorist act to overthrow the Moïse government and take power. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matias Delacroix