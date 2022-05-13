Parks Canada capital budget falls as agency works on new plan for crumbling assets

A hiker sets up their camera and tripod at the edge of a wooded area along the Mast trail at the Rouge Urban National Park, in Toronto, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The capital budget for Canada's national parks and historic sites is being slashed by more than two-thirds this year even as more than 30 per cent of the agency's assets remain in poor or very poor condition.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini