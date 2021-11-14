Excessive workloads hurting veterans and staff, former case manager alleges

Shanna and Lionel Desmond hold their daughter Aaliyah in a photo from the Facebook page of Shanna Desmond. A former Veteran Affairs Canada case manager is speaking out about the overwhelming caseloads, lack of support and toxic work environment that she says are putting severely disabled veterans at risk. "It's hard to put your head down at night and feel like you did your job properly," Lucy Hirayama told The Canadian Press in an exclusive interview. "You're there to help the veteran, and you can't help them because you’re overloaded with work." Hirayama's decision to come forward follows a series of articles by The Canadian Press that looked at some of the most pressing challenges facing veterans today, including the large number of veterans with complex needs assigned to individual case managers. The series included testimony from the Lionel Desmond inquiry in June from Desmond’s case manager about the challenges she faced as she juggled dozens of files before the Afghan war veteran shot and killed his wife, daughter, mother and himself in January 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook MANDATORY CREDIT