House parties and other gatherings blamed for Iqaluit's rise in COVID-19 cases

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Nunavut's chief public health officer says house parties and visits between households are to blame for a rise in COVID-19 cases in Iqaluit. Anyone who attended a party in the last three weeks in the city is asked to call the COVID-19 hotline and get tested. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck