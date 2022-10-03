Canada to sanction 25 Iran officials and morality police after Mahsa Amini death

Members of the Iranian community and their supporters rally in solidarity with protesters in Iran, after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody for allegedly improperly wearing a hijab, in Ottawa on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Canada has sanctioned 25 senior Iranian officials and nine entities. Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly will also bar nine entities from doing business with Canadians.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang