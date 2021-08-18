Trudeau blames Taliban — not bureaucracy — for pace of evacuations from Afghanistan

Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Justin Trudeau is blaming Taliban checkpoints rather than government bureaucracy and delays for what many see as the slow pace of Canada’s effort to save former Afghan interpreters and their families. The prime minister and Liberal leader made the comments during an election campaign event in Vancouver today as fears and frustrations mount over the fate of hundreds of Afghans at risk of Taliban retribution for their links to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo