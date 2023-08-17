Reaction to wildfires forcing evacuation of Yellowknife, other N.W.T. communities

YELLOWKNIFE - Wildfires have forced the evacuation of the Northwest Territories capital, home to some 20,000 residents, as well as thousands of others from communities to the south.
Here are some comments about the dangerous situation:
"We're all tired of the word unprecedented, yet there is no other way to describe this situation in the Northwest Territories. The country is watching, and our neighbours are keeping us in their thoughts and prayers." — Premier Caroline Cochrane in a social media post.
"I'm just one of probably 20,000 people that are being evacuated from their homes in Yellowknife, and I don't know what I'm coming home to or if I'm coming home." — Angela Canning, as she packed up food, clothing and survival gear preparing to leave in a camper van.
"All of us just have backpacks … hopefully Calgary opens up their arms to us." — Yellowknife shelter resident Edward Fraser, while standing in line to register for an evacuation flight.
"It's soups and sandwiches right now. With fish chowder. There's lots of fish to go around." — restaurant owner Richard MacIntosh, who stayed behind to serve meals to essential workers.
"We know how to move dogs around. If I had to, I'd just move them down to the lake and ferry them out to an island. It's not like we have to load them up and move them down to Edmonton." — Grant Beck, owner of dogsledding business Beck's Kennels.
"We have committed to help up to 5,000 people find shelter and the additional supports as the firefight in the North continues … accommodation will be provided through various hotels in Calgary." — Iain Bushell, the city's director of emergency management.
"I want to express my deepest sympathies to all the families who have been forced from their homes in the Northwest Territories due to the ongoing wildfires. Alberta knows all too well how difficult these situations can be and we are prepared to help our northern neighbours in every way possible." — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, in a written statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2023