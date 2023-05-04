Feasibility study complete into search of Winnipeg landfill for women's remains

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller, left to right, joins Chiefs of the First Nations forming the Regroupement Petapan, Real Tettaut (Nutashkuan), Martin Dufour (Essipit), and Gilbert Dominique (Mashteuiatsh) during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, May 4, 2023, regarding the Petapan Treaty project. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick