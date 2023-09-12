What's at stake for the Assembly of First Nations in the upcoming election?

Newly-appointed Interim National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Joanna Bernard, left, stands on stage in front of Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller during the AFN annual general assembly in Halifax on Thursday, July 13, 2023. The next leader of the Assembly of First Nations is going to be tasked with unifying the hundreds of chiefs in its membership at a time when reconciliation in Canada appears to be increasingly deprioritized, says an Indigenous policy expert. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese