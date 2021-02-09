Vaccines for poor countries and split over Trump impeachment: In The News for Feb. 9

Recep Mirzan, a 63-year-old retired postman is followed by Garip, a female swan that he rescued 37 years ago as they walk on the outskirts of Karaagac, in Turkey's western Edirne province, bordering Greece, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Mirzan found the swan, wounded with a broken wing, in an empty field and took her to his home to protect her from wildlife.Mirzan and Garip live in the man's farm and the swan follows the man whenever he is out of his pen, accompanying him when he is doing his chores around the farm or for his daily evening walks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ergin Yildiz