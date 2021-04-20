'The time of my life': Canadian on Perseverance mission to Mars enjoying every minute

Farah Alibay, a systems engineer working on the Mars 2020 rover at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, speaks to students about her path to working at NASA at the 70th International Astronautical Congress at NASA headquarters in Washington, in a Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, handout photo. Alibay says that, at 33, she might not be able to top having been part of the team that landed a rover on Mars, explored that area of Mars, dropped a helicopter on Mars and now been part of the team that flew that helicopter on the planet. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-NASA, Joel Kowsky, *MANDATORY CREDIT*