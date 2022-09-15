French Oblates begin dismissal proceedings for priest accused of abusing Inuit

Former NDP MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq holds a photo of Fr. Johannes Rivoire, who is wanted in Canada on abuse allegations in Nunavut, but now resides in France, at a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, July 8, 2021. The leadership of a Catholic order in France has begun dismissal proceedings against a priest accused of sexual abusing Inuit children in Nunavut. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang