Man acquitted in Air India bombing shot dead in B.C.: family of victim

SURREY, B.C. - Ripudaman Singh Malik, the man acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombing, appears to have been killed in a shooting in Surrey, B.C., according to several media outlets.
Vancouver radio station CKNW says Malik's family has confirmed his death, while the Vancouver Sun says it has confirmed his death with a number of sources.
RCMP say in a news release that a man has died in what appears to be a targeted attack, but they are not naming him yet.
The statement says he was shot at about 9:30 a.m. today at a business plaza and died despite aid from attending officers and emergency health services.
A burning vehicle was found less than two kilometres away, and police say it was likely used in the shooting.
Malik and his co-accused, Ajaib Singh Bagri, were found not guilty in March 2005 of murder and conspiracy in a pair of Air India bombings that killed 331 people on June 23, 1985.
B.C. Supreme Court heard during the trial that a suitcase bomb was loaded onto a plane at Vancouver's airport and then transferred in Toronto to Air India Flight 182.
The aircraft crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Ireland, killing 329 passengers and crew.
About an hour later, a bomb destined for another Air India plane exploded prematurely at Tokyo's Narita Airport, where two baggage handlers died.
Inderjit Singh Reyat, the only man convicted in the bombings, testified for the Crown at Malik and Bagri's trial and was later convicted of perjury.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2022.