Iran sanctions, terrorism listing unlikely to pressure regime, experts say

Liberal member of Parliament Ali Ehsassi answers a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. The Conservatives are pushing Ottawa to follow through on a 2018 motion to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terror group, after the Liberals announced unspecified sanctions on Iran, but experts question whether either policy will advance Canada's interests. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick