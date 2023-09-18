Two men and a woman arrested after human remains found in Quebec City area

MONTREAL - Three people have been arrested near Montreal in connection with human remains that were found in the Quebec City area, provincial police said Monday.
Police said two men, aged 44 and 31, and a 31-year-old woman were arrested Sunday evening while the suspects were driving in the Montreal-area Mohawk territory of Kahnawake.
They say that despite the remains being found in the Quebec City area earlier that day, evidence suggests the alleged murder took place about 200 kilometres away in Contrecoeur, Que., northeast of Montreal.
The Crown prosecutor's office said Monday afternoon that François Bouchard, Cassandra Major and Jean-Philippe Lamontagne are facing charges of committing an indignity to a body.
Police were investigating the suspected murder scene in Contrecoeur, as well as the suspects' vehicle, with the help of technicians from the provincial crime scene lab.
An autopsy will be performed on the victim, who had not been identified as of Monday afternoon.
Police spokesman Stéphane Tremblay said police could not confirm a motive for the killing, but that organized crime was "among the hypotheses" being considered.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2023.