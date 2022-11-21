Russia resuming bomber, submarine patrols near North America after pause: Norad

Cmdr. Corey Gleason, Commanding Officer of the Royal Canadian Navy's newest Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship, HMCS Harry DeWolf, uses binoculars as he looks out from the bridge while travelling on the Salish Sea from Vancouver to Victoria, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. A senior Canadian military official says Russia has started sending long-range bombers back across the Arctic toward North America following a pause during the early months of its war in Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck