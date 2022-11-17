Ottawa sets aside $3B for out-of-court settlements with Indigenous people

The Parliament Hill Peace Tower is framed in an iron fence on Wellington Street in Ottawa on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The federal government is asking Parliament to set aside $3 billion in anticipation of several out-of-court settlements with Indigenous people.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

 skp

OTTAWA - The federal government is asking Parliament to set aside $3 billion in anticipation of several out-of-court settlements with Indigenous people.

The government is also seeking $1.5 billion to help provinces and territories pay for disaster relief and recovery efforts.

The requests are detailed in a supplementary spending plan tabled in the House of Commons this afternoon.

The tabling of such plans is a regular feature in the parliamentary calendar and is designed to respond to new and emerging government priorities.

The government says it wants Parliament to approve an additional $20.8 billion in total spending, much of which is designed to address promises laid out in April's federal budget.

That would represent a five per cent increase, bringing total planned spending for the fiscal year ending in March to around $433 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.