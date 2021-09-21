OTTAWA - Several federal ridings may not have an elected member of Parliament until Thursday or even Friday, as Elections Canada begins the arduous task of verifying and counting more than one million mail-in ballots.
That means the record number of special ballots could still decide the election results of 24 ridings as of Tuesday evening.
The number of votes still to be counted is subject to change as more ballots are processed from returning offices and poll stations across the country.
British Columbia
In West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country, 2,177 votes separate Liberal Patrick Weiler from Conservative John Weston with 5,444 votes to be counted.
In Nanaimo-Ladysmith, 989 votes separate New Democrat Lisa Marie Barron from Conservative Tamara Kronis with 6,892 votes to be counted.
In Richmond Centre, 691 votes separate Liberal Wilson Miao from Conservative incumbent Alice Wong with 4,463 votes to be counted.
In Vancouver Granville, 230 votes separate Liberal Taleeb Noormohamed from New Democrat Anjali Appadurai with 5,359 votes to be counted.
Alberta
In Edmonton Centre, 136 votes separate Liberal Randy Boissonnault from Conservative incumbent James Cumming with 2,241 votes to be counted.
Saskatchewan
In Saskatoon West, 2,496 votes separate Conservative incumbent Brad Redekopp from New Democrat Robert Doucette with 2,168 votes to be counted.
Manitoba
In Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley, 109 votes separate Conservative incumbent Marty Morantz from Liberal Doug Eyolfson with 3,107 votes to be counted.
Ontario
In Sault Ste. Marie, 30 votes separate Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan from Conservative Sonny Spina with 1,660 votes to be counted.
In Windsor-Tecumseh, 501 votes separate Liberal Irel Kusmierczyk from Conservative Cheryl Hardcastle with 1,698 votes to be counted.
In Kitchener-Conestoga, 174 votes separate Liberal incumbent Tim Louis from Conservative Carlene Hawley with 1,574 votes to be counted.
In Kitchener South-Hespeler, 668 votes separate Liberal Valerie Bradford from Conservative Tyler Calver with 1,958 votes to be counted.
In Hamilton Mountain, 684 votes separate Liberal Lisa Hepfner from New Democrat Malcolm Allen with 2,165 votes to be counted.
In Niagara Centre, 1,783 votes separate Liberal incumbent Vance Badawey from Conservative Graham Speck with 2,185 votes to be counted.
In King-Vaughan, 1,372 votes separate Conservative Anna Roberts from Liberal Deb Schulte with 2,132 votes to be counted.
In Davenport, 347 votes separate Liberal incumbent Julie Dzerowicz from New Democrat Alejandra Bravo with 2,413 votes to be counted.
In Spadina-Fort York, 1,320 votes separate Kevin Vuong, recently ousted by the Liberals, from New Democrat Norm Di Pasquale with 53,804 votes to be counted.
Quebec
In Châteauguay-Lacolle, 857 votes separate the Bloc Québécois' Patrick O'Hara from Liberal incumbent Brenda Shanahan with 930 votes to be counted.
In Brome-Missisquoi, 99 votes separate the Bloc Québécois' Marilou Alarie from Liberal Pascale St-Onge with 1,985 votes to be counted.
In Laurier-Sainte-Marie, 1,905 votes separate Liberal Steven Guilbeault from New Democrat Nima Machouf with 2,065 votes to be counted.
In Longueuil-Saint-Hubert, 1,559 votes separate the Bloc Québécois' Denis Trudel from Liberal Florence Gagnon with 1,860 votes to be counted.
In Berthier-Maskinongé, 923 votes separate Bloc Québécois incumbent Yves Perron from New Democrat Ruth Ellen Brosseau with 835 votes to be counted.
New Brunswick
In Fredericton, 499 votes separate Liberal incumbent Jenica Atwin from Conservative Andrea Johnson with 2,370 votes to be counted.
Yukon
In Yukon, 1,126 votes separate Liberal Brendan Hanley from Conservative Barbara Dunlop with 1,832 votes still to be counted.
Northwest Territories
In Northwest Territories, 678 votes separate Liberal incumbent Michael McLeod from New Democrat Kelvin Kotchilea with 827 votes to be counted.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2021.