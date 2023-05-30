Canadian Afghan advisers take government to court over alleged discrimination

Canadian soldiers help a comrade get on a helicopter after he was injured in an IED blast during a patrol outside Salavat, in the Panjwayi district, southwest of Kandahar, Afghanistan, Monday, June 7, 2010. Two Canadians who served the military in Afghanistan are suing the federal government over allegations of discrimination when it comes to rescuing their family members from the Taliban. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Anja Niedringhaus