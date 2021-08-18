Elections Canada will enforce local masking rules at polling stations

People wear face masks as they walk by a sign advising of COVID-19 prevention measures in Montreal on July 31, 2021. Canadians who refuse to wear a mask for non-medical reasons may be barred from casting ballots in person on Sept. 20. Chief electoral officer Stephane Perrault says in places where local public health rules require masking, Elections Canada will enforce those rules at polling locations. He encourages people who refuse to wear a mask to vote by mail instead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes