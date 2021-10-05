Public service employees in British Columbia must get vaccinated against COVID-19

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. An estimated 30,000 government employees in British Columbia will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DD

VICTORIA - An estimated 30,000 government employees in British Columbia will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The BC Public Service Agency said Tuesday the vaccination requirement is part of an effort to increase vaccination rates throughout the province.

It has set Nov. 22 as a deadline for workers in core government services or ministries to show proof of vaccination using the BC Vaccine card.

The service says that allows enough time for people who have not yet received both doses of a vaccine to comply with the requirement.

It says details about accommodations that will be made for the "few people" who are unable to be vaccinated are expected to be announced by early next month.

The service says more than 80 per cent of eligible B.C. residents have now been fully vaccinated.

All health-care workers in B.C. must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 26 as a condition of their employment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you