OTTAWA - A parliamentary committee has made 23 recommendations on how to improve Canada's assisted-dying regime.
Members of the committee held 36 meetings, heard from nearly 150 witnesses and reviewed more than 350 briefs on the medically assisted death program.
It is recommending the Liberal government improve access to palliative care and boost financial support for people with disabilities.
The report also recommends better engagement with Indigenous communities and persons with disabilities on how Canada's assisted-dying program works.
It supports a proposed delay extending the eligibility for medical assistance in dying for Canadians whose sole condition is a mental disorder.
The Conservatives offered a dissenting opinion in the report, saying they cannot endorse every recommendation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2023