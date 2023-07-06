Canada, U.S., Mexico gather in Cancun to talk North American trade irritants

North America’s three trading partners are taking part in a two-day meeting in Cancun to take stock after three years under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. International Trade Minister Mary Ng is sitting down with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Raquel Buenrostro, Mexico’s economy secretary. Ng, right, looks on as Tai speaks during a joint news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, May 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld