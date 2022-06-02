Animal rights group asks Calgary Stampede parade marshal Kevin Costner to step aside

Kevin Costner arrives for a rally with Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Milford, N.H. An animal rights group says it has sent a letter to Costner urging him to step away as parade marshal for the Calgary Stampede this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke

 MR

CALGARY - An animal rights group says it has sent a letter to Kevin Costner urging him to step away from the Calgary Stampede.

The Hollywood actor was named parade marshal for this year's event.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says in a news release that the event has caused the deaths of more than 70 animals — including in 2019 when the Stampede last held chuckwagon races.

The organization, also known as PETA, says horses have suffered fractured legs, broken backs and heart attacks.

It is asking Costner, who has been in movies shot in the Calgary area, to dissociate himself from the event.

This year's Stampede is to run from July 8 to July 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2022.

