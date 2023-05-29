CP News Alert: NDP Leader Notley wins seat in Edmonton-Strathcona

Leader of the NDP Rachel Notley speaks during a campaign rally in Edmonton Alberta on Sunday May 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

 JF

EDMONTON - Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley has been re-elected as the legislature member for Edmonton-Strathcona.

