EDMONTON - Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley has been re-elected as the legislature member for Edmonton-Strathcona.
CP News Alert: NDP Leader Notley wins seat in Edmonton-Strathcona
NewsAlert: NDP Leader Notley wins seat
Most Popular
Articles
- Local land trust works largely behind the scenes
- Strength in numbers backstops Hub development
- Local musician touring with rising star makes pit stop in the Okanagan
- Once an addict, now a long-distance rollerblader
- World of Wheels tradition continues, rain and shine
- Early hormone therapy has several benefits
- Review of 2023 Acura RDX
- Summer fun with a Regatta Rosé
- Drop the friendly service for blush-inducing products
- Salads are the perfect summer-time food
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Daily Courier - Daily Headline Subscribers
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!