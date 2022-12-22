Canada to spend $1.24 billion on rescue helicopter upgrades through sole-sourced deal

A Royal Canadian Air Force Cormorant helicopter from 103 Search and Rescue Squadron based at 9 Wing Gander takes off from the airport in Deer Lake, N.L. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015. Canada is planning to spend $1.8 billion to upgrade its fleet of military search-and-rescue helicopters ⁠— nearly double what was originally budgeted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan