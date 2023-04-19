Inquest hears Vancouver officer 'feared for safety" when meeting man killed by police

Protesters hold banners with a photograph of Myles Gray, who died following a confrontation with several police officers in 2015, before the start of a coroner's inquest into his death, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, April 17, 2023. The first officer to have an interaction with Myles Gray told a British Columbia coroner's inquest that she wasn't thinking about mental health and instead believed intoxication was driving the man's "bizarre" behaviour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck