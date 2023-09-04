Saskatchewan First Nation to quietly mark anniversary of mass stabbing

JAMES SMITH CREE NATION - Chiefs of a Saskatchewan First Nation that was the site of a mass stabbing last year say today was one of the worst days the community has ever faced.
Chief Robert Head of Peter Chapman Band, which is part of James Smith Cree Nation, says emotions have been high as community members mark the anniversary of the stabbings carried out by Myles Sanderson, who moved from one home to another, busting down doors and attacking people.
Eleven people were killed and 17 were injured on the First Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon.
Speaking at a gathering to commemorate the tragedy, Head says the stabbings were a culmination of intergenerational trauma and discriminatory policies that affect Indigenous people.
He says the country needs to move forward with reconciliation efforts to help communities heal.
Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu, who also spoke, says the federal government is working to help communities by providing financial resources and changing legislation that aims to recognize First Nations’ rights to self-determination.
The First Nation held a powwow and vigil earlier this weekend, offering members a chance to grieve and heal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2023.