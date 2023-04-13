'It has become a cycle': Muslim Canadians more vigilant during Ramadan

Deputy Chief Robertson Rouse of the York Regional Police (left) and Insp. Charles Byham (centre) speak with a colleague outside the Islamic Society of Markham following a news conference about an alleged hate incident in Markham, Ont. on Monday, April 10, 2023. Mosques across Canada have increasingly had to ask congregants to stay vigilant against potential attacks and harassment during the holy month of Ramadan, Muslim advocacy groups say, noting that the normalization of such security conversations is a concern. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young