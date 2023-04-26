B.C. coroner's inquest hears updated toxicology results for Myles Gray

Myles Gray, seen in an undated handout photo, died after suffering injuries including a broken eye socket, possible partially dislocated jaw and a voice box fracture, during his arrest by Vancouver police in 2015. A forensic toxicologist says an initial drug screening report suggested Myles Gray had a natural psychoactive compound in his system when he died, but followup testing showed the low concentration didn't meet the threshold for detection. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Margie Reed **MANDATORY CREDIT**