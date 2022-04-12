Most of those injured in fire that destroyed building in Vancouver out of hospital

A firefighter on a ladder truck directs water on a four-alarm fire burning at a single room occupancy hotel in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 11, 2022. Dozens of firefighters worked through the night to douse hot spots smouldering in what is now the shell of a building in Vancouver's historic Gastown neighbourhood. Flames broke out in the 110-year-old building Monday and the roof of the four-storey brick structure had collapsed within hours.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck