Humboldt holds tribute five years after deadly bus crash

A memorial on the roadside where the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash took place is shown on Highway 35 near Armley, Sask., on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The city of Humboldt, Sask., along with members of the Broncos families, have organized a tribute service for people who wish to pay their respects for those who died in the crash five years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards