Blazes burn near Kamloops, Cranbrook, B.C., amid record wildfire season

Firefighters from Brazil pose with their country's flag on the tarmac before boarding a Royal Canadian Air Force Hercules aircraft at Abbotsford International Airport, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Sunday, July 23, 2023, for a flight to Prince George where they will be deployed to various areas to assist with the wildfires burning in the province. The 100 firefighters from Brazil will join the approximately 500 international firefighters who are already in the province assisting more than 2,000 provincial personnel battling hundreds of fires. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck