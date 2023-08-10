In the news today: Fed's clean electricity regulations and autoworkers talk contracts

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today...
Clean electricity regulations expected today
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is expected to announce the country's draft clean electricity regulations today.
The government has set a target of making the electricity grid net-zero by 2035, and the regulations are meant to help guide the way.
It has been seeking feedback on the regulatory framework for nearly a year and will consult on the draft regulations once they are released.
A net-zero grid is a critical part of reaching Canada's overall climate goals, because, without clean electricity, things like zero-emission vehicles are still generating greenhouse gases through the power they use.
Unifor, Detroit Three to kick off contract talks
Unifor and the Detroit Three automakers are set to kick off talks today for the next three-year contracts for autoworkers.
The official handshakes that will start off negotiations between the union and Ford, General Motors and Stellantis come as the rising cost of living and the transition to electric vehicles are front-of-mind.
More than 18,000 autoworkers are covered by the agreements up for negotiations.
Unifor says priorities include improvements to pensions and wage packages, clarity around transition issues related to the shift to electric vehicle production and firming up the automakers' investment and production commitments.
Here's what else we're watching ...
Saskatchewan to elect 3 new MLAs in byelections
Candidates are seeking to replace Saskatchewan Party MLAs Mark Docherty in Regina Coronation Park, who resigned in February, and Lyle Stewart in Lumsden-Morse, who resigned in March
Derek Meyers, the former Saskatchewan Party legislature member for Regina Walsh Acres, died of cancer in March at the age of 45.
Elections Saskatchewan says more than 7,000 voters across 15 advance polling stations cast ballots in five days of advance voting.
Sixteen additional voting stations are to be erected for the sixth and final day of voting.
Day of Thanks for explosion victims postponed
A prayer of thanks planned for 10 men injured in a massive house explosion in late March has been delayed after three survivors met setbacks in their recovery.
A month ago, all of those injured were out of hospital, prompting members of Calgary's South Sudanese community to plan an event to give thanks for the men's survival and to those who helped the victims climb out of the home's fiery basement to safety.
However, that was cancelled last week when one of the injured men was brought in for further surgery as a result of problems with skin grafts, while operations are being scheduled for another two.
The blast saw many of those injured blown into the air before falling into a fiery basement below. It also damaged several other homes and sent part of the roof of the house that blew up into a yard across the street. Six had life-threatening injuries.
Day 2 of Taylor Swift ticket frenzy expected
Taylor Swift fans will have another chance today to score prized tickets to see the pop star perform in Toronto next year.
The Nov. 16, 2024, show will go on sale at 11 a.m. ET and the Nov. 21, 2024 date will be up for grabs at 1 p.m. ET.
Ticketmaster is staggering ticket presales for six shows at the Rogers Centre over three days to avoid online technical issues Swift fans may have encountered for past shows.
Buyers must have already registered for and received a "verified fan" sale code in order to get in the virtual queue for the tickets.
The first day of ticket sales on Wednesday was marked by celebration and disappointment, as some fans scored seats for the first two nights of Swift's stop in Toronto while others were wait-listed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 10, 2023