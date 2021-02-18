UN, rights watchdogs urge Canada to save its 'arbitrarily detained' children in Syria

Syrian refugees walk through a camp for displaced muddied by recent rains near the village of Kafr Aruq , in Idlib province, Syria, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. A United Nations rights' advocate and Human Rights Watch Canada say the Trudeau government isn't living up to its new international campaign against arbitrary detention because it is abandoning 25 Canadian children trapped in northern Syria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ghaith Alsayed