Quebec governing party continues to make election promises before start of campaign

Mathieu Lacombe responds to reporters' questions at the beginning of a pre-session caucus meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Quebec City. The minister of families told reporters that if the Coalition Avenir Québec is re-elected, the party would convert all unsubsidized daycare spots into subsidized spaces at a cost of $1.4 billion over five years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot