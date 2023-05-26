Feds warned about risks of delaying 24 Sussex decision almost a year before it closed

The Canadian prime ministers' residence, 24 Sussex, is seen on the banks of the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 26, 2015. Almost a year before the closure of 24 Sussex Drive amid disrepair and an infestation of rodents, the chairman of the National Capital Commission's board of directors warned that further delaying a cabinet decision on the fate of the residence would put the whole structure at risk. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick