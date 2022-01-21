B.C. study links low river flows with lower chinook salmon productivity

In this photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, juvenile Chinook salmon swim in a raceway at Iron Fish Gate Hatchery, Siskiyou County, Calif., before their relocation on July 7, 2021. A study that links low summertime water flows in a British Columbia river with lower productivity could help guide how rivers are managed to support fish, the authors say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, CDFW, Travis VanZant