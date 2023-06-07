B.C. First Nation buys back 140-year-old robe, paying almost $40,000 to bring it home

A Chilkat blanket, created in a Tlingit community in the 1800s, is seen in an undated handout photo. A man who is helping return the 140-year-old robe to the British Columbia First Nation where it was created says it's as if the regalia called out to its people and they are bringing it home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Taku River Tinglit First Nation, *MANDATORY CREDIT*