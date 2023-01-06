Federal Court hears final arguments in case of Canadians detained in Syria

Sally Lane, middle, Canadian mother of Jack Letts, stands on the steps of the Prime Minister’s office with supporters in Ottawa on May 19, 2022. The Federal Court is hearing today the final arguments of a challenge from family members of 23 Canadians held in Syrian camps who say Ottawa is violating Charter rights by not arranging for the return of the six women, four men and 13 children being detained. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick