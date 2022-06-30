Bail decision reserved for 4th suspect accused of conspiracy in Coutts, Alta.

A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators blocked the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., on February 2, 2022. A judge has reserved her decision on whether to grant bail for the fourth man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade earlier this year in southern Alberta. Jerry Morin, 40, attended the two-day hearing in Lethbridge, Alta., by video. Queen's Bench Justice Johnna Kubik says she would give her ruling on July 18. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh