Deep freeze, power crisis enveloping Texas sparks fresh climate-change falsehoods

Oncor apprentice lineman Brendan Waldon repairs a utility pole in Odessa, Texas, that was damaged by the winter storm that passed through the state, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. The catastrophic cold snap that paralyzed the electrical grid in Texas has opened up a new front in the age-old battle between green energy champions and their fossil fuel rivals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Odessa American, Eli Hartman