Census 2021: A snapshot of Ontario's population and dwelling data

Canada's most populous province grew at a faster pace than the rest of the country overall over the last five years, thanks largely to immigration.

Some of the most dramatic local growth happened outside of Ontario's largest urban areas. A number of First Nations communities were among those with the largest population bumps, and towns like Collingwood and Wasaga Beach were among the fastest-growing areas in the country.

Smaller urban areas known as tourist destinations with proximity to nature — within driving distance of larger cities — attracted migrants from elsewhere in Ontario. The city of London, Ont., meanwhile, saw a 10 per cent population bump that was mainly due to immigration.

Here's a look at the data.

2021 population: 14,223,942

2016 population: 13,448,494

Population percentage change: 5.8

Total private dwellings: 5,929,250

Private dwellings occupied by usual residents: 5,491,201

Population density per square kilometre: 15.9

Land area in square kilometre: 892,411.76

Some communities with the most growth:

East Gwillimbury, 44.4 per cent

The Blue Mountains, 33.7 per cent

New Tecumseth, 28.3 per cent

Thorold, 26.7 per cent

Seguin, 22.7 per cent

Dryden, -4.7 per cent

Bayham, -4.1 per cent

Fort Frances, -3.5 per cent

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.

