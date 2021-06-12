The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
2:30 p.m.
Manitoba is reporting five new deaths among people with COVID-19 and 294 new cases of the virus.
All of those who died were over 60, and four of the five were from the Winnipeg health region.
There are 3,437 active COVID-19 infections in Manitoba, with 285 people in hospital.
Officials say 56 COVID-19 patients are in provincial intensive care units, with another 25 receiving intensive care outside the province.
---
2:15 p.m.
Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq says the territory has three new COVID-19 cases, all in Iqaluit.
Savikataaq says in a series of tweets that two cases have been identified at Aqsarniit School, a middle school in the territory's capital.
He says parents, students and staff identified through tracing are being contacted.
Nunavut has nine active COVID-19 cases, all of which are in Iqaluit.
---
2 p.m.
New Brunswick is reporting one death and seven new cases of COVID-19 today, as the province inches closer to a vaccination threshold needed to loosen pandemic restrictions.
Public health officials say a person over the age of 90 in the Bathurst region has died of COVID-19, bringing the provincial death toll to 45.
The province says four of the new cases are in the Fredericton region while three are in the Bathurst area, and that all are contacts of previously confirmed cases.
Officials say 74.2 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, just shy of the 75 per cent mark needed before public health eases restrictions.
---
12:45 p.m.
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 today and 20 recoveries, bringing the active case count to 40.
Health officials say one case is a male under the age of 20 in the Central Health region, adding his infection is related to travel.
They say a second case is a man in his 40s connected to a previous case in the Western Health region.
Official say the remaining four cases are all males under the age of 20 in the Western Health region, which are connected to a cluster in that area.
---
12 p.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 and five recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 145.
Health officials say half the new infections are in the Halifax-area, with four considered close contacts of previously confirmed cases and one related to travel.
They say four cases are in the province’s eastern zone, of which three are related to previous cases and one is under investigation.
Western Nova Scotia has one new case of COVID-19 related to travel.
The province says 10 people are in hospital with the virus, including six in intensive care.
---
11:35 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 182 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths attributed to the virus, but none in the past 24 hours.
Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by 17 to 227, with the number of patients in intensive care staying stable at 59.
The province administered 103,610 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
There are 1,970 active cases in the province.
---
11 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 502 new COVID-19 infections today, a day after starting to ease pandemic restrictions.
The province also recorded 15 more deaths related to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says the numbers are based on nearly 24,100 tests completed in the last day.
Patios and non-essential retail stores were allowed to reopen yesterday as Ontario went into the first stage of its economic reopening.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2021.