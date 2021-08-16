Crown appeals prison term for trucker convicted in killing of woman in Edmonton hotel

Métis and Cree mother Cindy Gladue is shown in an undated handout photo presented as a court exhibit. Crown prosecutors are appealing a 12 1/2-year sentence given to an Ontario truck driver found guilty in the killing of Gladue in his Edmonton hotel room. Bradley Barton was sentenced in July for manslaughter. Gladue, a Métis and Cree woman, bled to death in a bathtub at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta