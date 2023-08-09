In the news today: Details of B.C. port strike deal, missing fishermen in N.B.

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today...
Terms of new contract that resolved British Columbia port dispute are released
The four-year agreement that brought an end to labour uncertainty on B.C.'s busy portlands includes pay raises, retirement bonuses and a maintenance work deal.
The terms of the new contract are being shared by the Canada Industrial Relations Board, highlighting how the two sides finally got to together following months-long dispute, which included a disruptive 13-day strike.
One of the sticking points that was finally resolved was a commitment by employers to train workers to perform maintenance on new equipment -- instead of contracting third parties.
Searchers find overturned boat, two fishermen last seen leaving N.B. harbour missing
The search for two missing fishermen in northeastern New Brunswick is getting some airborne backing.
A Cormorant helicopter has joined the efforts to locate 75-year-old Alderic Thibodeau, and 82-year-old Leandre Thibodeau were last seen on a wharf on Monday, and have not returned from their fishing trip.
First responders recovered an overturned boat near Portage Island that matches the description of the boat the men were travelling in.
Here's what else we're watching ...
Tories' Twila Grosse wins provincial byelection in Nova Scotia riding of Preston
Progressive Conservative Twila Grosse has won the provincial byelection in the Nova Scotia riding of Preston.
Grosse beat out Colter Simmonds of the NDP and Liberal Carlo Simmons, who were both in a race for second place in the five-way contest about an hour after polls closed Tuesday night.
The byelection became necessary after Liberal Angela Simmonds stepped down in April.
AG to release probe on Greenbelt development
Ontario's auditor general is set to release her investigation into the province's decision to open protected Greenbelt lands up to housing development.
Bonnie Lysyk launched a value-for-money probe in January after a joint request from all three opposition leaders.
Media reports have suggested that some prominent developers who are Progressive Conservative donors bought Greenbelt land in the last few years despite the province’s previous pronouncements it wouldn’t be developed.
Halifax trees scarred by vandals making comeback
Most of the trees that were hacked open by vandals last year in a historic Halifax park appear to be doing well.
Sean Street, a horticulture supervisor, says the initial prognosis for the damaged trees in the Halifax Public Gardens looked grim.
But he now says all 30 survivors sprouted leaves this spring – and their wounds appear to be slowly healing.
Still, Street says it could take years before the full extent of the damage is known.
Canadian Swift fans set for ticket sale frenzy
One Taylor Swift fan says that if she is not able to secure a ticket to any of the superstar's tour dates in Toronto, she'll stand outside the venue all six nights anyway.
Such is the devotion of Taylor Swift's fervent Canadian fans who say they're "preparing for war" as tickets for six shows at Toronto's Rogers Centre in November 2024 -- the only Canadian stop on her Eras Tour -- go on sale.
Those looking to score tickets right away must have already registered for the "verified fan" sale and received a unique access code with further instructions, but that still doesn't guarantee access to a seat. Ticketmaster is staggering the presale times for the Toronto dates over three days to avoid site crashes and technical issues fans encountered when they tried to buy tickets for Swift's past concerts.
The first two Toronto dates — Nov. 14 and 15, 2024 — go on sale Wednesday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET respectively, while the other dates follow in pairs over Thursday and Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 9, 2023.