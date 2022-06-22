Parliamentary committee proposes government make strategy to address financial abuse

The Standing Committee on the Status of Women's report on addressing intimate partner and family violence, released on Friday, makes 28 recommendations to the government. The report says women tend to face disproportionate levels of economic insecurity compared to men, and financial barriers are one of the primary factors preventing women from escaping situations of intimate partner and family violence. A young woman is silhouetted in Ottawa's west end Thursday, October 20, 2005.(CP PHOTO/Jonathan Hayward)