Quarterly federal carbon price rebates appear in bank accounts with vague labels

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Liberal MP Jenna Sudds speak with Reza Matin, left, and Shirin Mohseni, second from left, about the Climate Action Incentive Payment at their backyard in Ottawa, on Friday, July 15, 2022. Canadians who pay the federal carbon price got a midsummer money drop today with the first half of their annual "climate action incentive" payment deposited into their bank accounts.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang