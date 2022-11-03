Iqaluit RCMP investigating reports of pins found in Halloween candy

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. RCMP are investigating after receiving two complaints that pins were found in children's Halloween candy in Iqaluit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DD

IQALUIT, Nunavut - RCMP are investigating after receiving two complaints that pins were found in children's Halloween candy in Iqaluit.

Police say after receiving the first complaint Wednesday, they alerted the community.

As a result, police received a second complaint the following day.

RCMP say the pins are described as approximately one inch long.

They are cautioning parents and guardians to inspect candy before allowing children to eat it.

Anyone with information on is asked to contact the Iqaluit RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2022.

