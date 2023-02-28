Mother of Black Quebec man shot and killed by police sues city, cops

Lawyer Marie-Livia Beauge, right, speaks to the media as Mireille Bence, whose son Jean-Rene Jr. Olivier was shot shot dead by police in 2021, looks on during a news conference in Repentigny, Que., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Bence is suing the City of Repentigny for wrongful death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz